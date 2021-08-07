‘He batted exactly the way one has to in England’: Former Pakistan cricketer lauds KL Rahul’s ‘confident’ innings

KL Rahul returned to the India Test team after almost 2 years and announced his return in style. He showed his grit and resilience against the English attack, especially after the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane lost their wickets in quick succession. The Karnataka batsman scored a fantastic 84 to help India take a crucial first-innings lead.

Rahul wasn’t the first-choice opener for the opening Test against the hosts. However, a couple of injuries led the team management to field him as the partner of Rohit Sharma which in return, turned out to be a great move.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was impressed with the way Rahul tackled the home bowlers at Trent Bridge. The former said the 29-year-old Indian batsman is apparently cementing his position as an opener in the longest format of the game.

“The way KL Rahul applied himself was really superb. He batted exactly the way one has to in England. KL Rahul is apparently cementing his place at the top of the order in Test cricket. The ball was moving and there was also uneven bounce. But he played steadily and with confidence,” Danish Kaneria stated.

Besides, it was Ravindra Jadeja who played a spectacular innings down the order. The left-hand all-rounder scored a magnificent 56 and caught the hosts off guard. Kaneria lauded his batting and said a player like Jadeja shouldn’t be left out in any format.

“Whenever you make an ODI, T20I or Test team, Jadeja is a type of player that cannot be left out. He is a remarkable all-rounder. His brilliant knock of 56 and Rahul's innings helped India take a first-innings lead,” Kaneria concluded.

Rahul and Jadeja stitched a valuable 60-run stand for the sixth wicket before the opener was caught behind off James Anderson's bowling. Jadeja fell prey to Ollie Robinson after which India posted 278, taking a 95-run in the first innings.