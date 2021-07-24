Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘He batted in top 3 all his life, but came at No. 7 on debut’: Chopra surprised with India youngster’s batting position
cricket

‘He batted in top 3 all his life, but came at No. 7 on debut’: Chopra surprised with India youngster’s batting position

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was a bit surprised with Rana’s batting position. He opined that visitors displayed a sense of ‘complacency’ by making wholesale changes in the team.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 11:58 AM IST
File image of Aakash Chopra.(Aakash Chopra/Instagram)

Batsman Nitish Rana was handed his ODI debut cap on Thursday for the third and the final ODI against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, the 27-year-old, who is known to be a top-order batsman, ame to bat at No.7 in his first-ever international game.

Unfortunately, the Delhi cricketer couldn’t do much as he managed to score 7 runs off 14 balls before losing his wicket to Akila Dananjaya in the 33rd over.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was a bit surprised with Rana’s batting position. In his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that visitors displayed a sense of ‘complacency’ by making wholesale changes in the team.

“India made six changes, included five debutants and changed the entire bowling line-up. Not a single bowler from the previous game played in the third ODI. Also in the batting, India gave a chance to Nitish Rana but he batted at No. 7 on debut. Here is a player who has batted in the Top 3 all his life - whether IPL, Delhi or List A cricket,” Chopra said.

“When you make six changes to your team, complacency is the mindset. It seemed Team India took Sri Lanka a bit lightly in the third ODI, having already won the series. Although the match was important for the debutants, collectively the group seemed to believe that ‘we will win the game easily as Sri Lanka are a weak side.’ But there is a lesson for Team India in the defeat - do not take any opponent lightly,” he added.

ASLO READ | Might me asking Dravid to coach their national side: Shanaka's interaction with Indian head coach gets Twitter talking

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India on Friday handed debut caps to five players for the third and the final ODI against Sri Lanka. Despite making a total of six changes in the team, the visitors struggled against the host bowling attack, getting bowled out for a paltry 225 in 47 overs.

In reply, the Lankan batters took the game home with three wickets in hands, riding on a solid 109-run 2nd-wicket stand between Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitish rana aakash chopra india vs sri lanka
TRENDING NEWS

Dog popping balloons to bag a world record makes for a super sweet video

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP