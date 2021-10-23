'He came to meet us in Dubai': Ganguly gives update on Rahul Dravid's chances of becoming India head coach after Shastri

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reacted to reports of Rahul Dravid taking over as India head coach from Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup 2021. Ganguly said there 'no confirmation' over Dravid's appointment but added that the BCCI did discuss the proposition with him during their last meeting with him in Dubai during IPL.

"There's no confirmation, I only read it in the newspapers. There is due process. It has been advertised. If he wants to apply, then he will," Ganguly said on the 'Salaam Cricket' show of Aaj Tak.

There were various media reports claiming that Dravid was convinced by Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah to take up the head coach's position after the T20 World Cup. Ganguly, however, clarified that the meeting in Dubai was about creating the future roadmap for the National Cricket Academy (NCA), which Dravid heads.

"Right now, he is the director of NCA. He came to meet us in Dubai to talk about NCA. How to take it forward. We all believe the NCA has a big role in developing the future of Indian cricket. NCA creates the next generation of Indian cricketers. So, he wanted to discuss that," Ganguly added.

The former India skipper, who has played a lot of cricket with Dravid, however, did add that the coaching proposition was again tabled to Dravid and the former India captain asked for time to delve on it before reaching an answer.

"We had a chat with him earlier too on whether he wants to take up the coaching role of the senior side but he didn't seem that interested. His stand is pretty much the same even now. He asked for some time. Let's see what happens," Ganguly said.

Indian cricket is set to go through an overhaul after this World Cup. Virat Kohli has decided not to continue as captain in the shortest format while head coach Shastri has confirmed that he won't continue after the tournament. Bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar too are unlikely to continue after the World Cup.

