‘Specialist in everything’: Dhoni takes to India nets for throwdowns after mentoring Pant, Kishan; Twitter set on fire

There is hardly a day former India skipper MS Dhoni steps out on a cricket field and does not win hearts. Over the last 15 years, Dhoni has gone on to become one of the most loved cricketers not only in the country but in the world. On Friday, he sent Twitter into a frenzy after BCCI posted pictures of him bowling with a sidearm in the India nets.

Numerous netizens were in complete awe of him, calling him a ‘specialist in everything'. Such comments came after Dhoni could be seen giving wicketkeeper drills to Rishabh Pant on the sidelines of India's warm-up game against Australia and mentoring Ishan Kishan before the first practice game against England.

BCCI took to their official Twitter handle and posted a few photos of Dhoni bowling with the “slinger”, captioning it: “Revealing #TeamIndia’s latest throwdown specialist!”

As expected, these pictures melted his fans' hearts, who flocked to the micro-blogging site in huge numbers to show their love and appreciation for him:

MS is playing every role in the team. 👏 — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) October 22, 2021

Thala 😍😍😍😍😍 — Mahi SSR Fangirl💫❣ (@msdian_ssrian) October 22, 2021

Ek Hil dil hai Mahi bhai 💛 — MSDian ANSH 🇮🇳 (@Ansh_MSDian) October 22, 2021

Mentor singh dhoni — Swastik Thakur 🦁 (@SwastikThakur12) October 22, 2021

Such peace and calmness ✨ — Karamdeep #T20WorldCup (@oyeekd) October 22, 2021

He's specialist in everything he do😎 — SilentlyFluent (@SilentlyFluent) October 22, 2021

Now I know the Reason why Rohit and Rahul scored 🥺🥺🥺

My captain ❤ — I S H A N ¹⁸  (@Kohlify_18) October 22, 2021

After winning the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) title with Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni joined the Indian squad as the mentor. Ever since sporting the Indian training kit, fans, experts and former cricketers have continuously adored him.

Virat Kohli-led India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, October 22, at the Dubai International Stadium. The ‘Men in Blue’ will be high on confidence after beating two top sides, England and Australia, in the warm-up matches at the ICC Academy in Dubai. While they beat England by 7 wickets, they overcame the Aussies with a convincing eight-wicket win.