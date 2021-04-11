'He can cause a lot of trouble': Ashish Nehra lists SRH's strengths against KKR

The Indian Premier League 2021's (IPL) first blockbuster Sunday will see two top teams go head-to-head in their first games. Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders will take on David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 3 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram, Chennai. Since the Chepauk track offers assistance to spin, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra believes that SRH bowlers will be very useful on this pitch.

Nehra, while speaking to Cricbuzz, Nehra said observed that after seeing the first game between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he expects the pitch to be useful to spinners despite the dew. In addition, he singled out SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, and Natarajan as bowlers who may create many problems for the Kolkata side.

"As we saw in the first game, the square boundaries are big. The ball did get wet (due to dew) but the ball was still holding up on this pitch, unlike the Wankhede (in Mumbai). We saw it with seamers as well. Talk about Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, and even Harshal Patel, who was still pulling off the slower balls with a wet ball. So, bowlers like Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Natarajan have enough experience to make good use of the conditions. Especially, Rashid Khan. If the ball is dry, then he can cause a lot of trouble for KKR," said Nehra.

Let's have a look at their bowling stats at Chepauk. Natarajan is yet to play an IPL game at Chepauk.

Key SRH bowlers at Chepauk in IPL.

Without a shred of a doubt, SRH possess one of the strongest bowling line-ups in the tournament. They have been for the past couple of seasons, in fact. SRH has often defended low totals in the past, making them a threatening bowling attack.

In Bhuvneshwar they have a two-time, back-to-back Purple Cap winner. Rashid Khan was the sixth-highest wicket-taker last season with 16 wickets. "Yorker King" Natarajan had a breakthrough season in the UAE, picking up 14 wickets in as many matches and impressing one and all the most with his pinpoint accuracy and economy at the death.

KKR batsmen, when they walk out to bat on Sunday, will have a huge challenge at hand.