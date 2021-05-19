'He can do things other bowlers can't': Nasser Hussain says Jofra Archer's injury is 'hugely worrying' for England

Nasser Hussain has expressed concern over Jofra Archer's recurring elbow injury, saying it is important for the England fast bowler to stay fit ahead of an important cricketing calendar. Archer first flared up his right elbow which ruled him out of the India limited-overs series in March. It required a surgical procedure which meant the fast bowler did not participate in IPL 2021.

Archer returned to competitive cricket for Sussex during the County match against Kent in Hove, where he bowled only five overs in the second innings. Archer felt pain in his right elbow and did not bowl on the final two days of the match. The ECB on released a statement on Sunday announcing that Archer was ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand starting May 24 at Lord's.

"It's hugely worrying for any cricketer. You don't want a recurring nature of an injury, especially a bowler and especially this lad. He is such a rare talent, an absolute gem. Even in the cricket we did see at Sussex last week, the ball he got Crawley out with was phenomenal," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

Hussain feels Archer will be highly important for England in a year that has a significant and important amount of cricket for England. After the Test series against New Zealand, England host India for a five-Test series, followed by the all-important T20 World Cup and the Ashes beginning in Australia December 8. The former England captain hailed Archer's fast-bowling prowess, but also mentioned it would be of no use if the 26-year-old can't remain injury-free.

"England will be desperate to look after him and get him right for that T20 World Cup and then, obviously, The Ashes. He can do things other bowlers can't - as long as he is fit. He needs to be fit," Hussain added.