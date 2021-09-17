Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘He deserves to be India's next T20 captain’: Vengsarkar suggests new skipper, says Kohli’s decision was ‘expected’

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Virat Kohli’s decision of stepping down as T20I skipper after the conclusion of World Cup in November 2021 has created a massive buzz among fans and experts. People flocked social media after coming across the Indian captain’s post about quitting T20I captaincy on Thursday evening. Not only them but the cricket pundits have also begun anticipating Kohli’s successor in the shortest format of the game.

The newest to join the bandwagon is former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar who believes that current vice-captain Rohit Sharma is the deserving candidate to lead Team India in T20Is. 

Speaking with The Times of India, the former captain highlighted that the opening batsman has led his IPL franchise – Mumbai Indians – phenomenally in the past and also did a tremendous job in the limited opportunities that he got to lead Team India.

“Rohit deserves to be India's next T20 captain because he's done exceptionally well whenever he's been given an opportunity. In 2018, India won the Asia Cup under his captaincy. Besides that, he's been an exceptional captain for the Mumbai Indians,” Vengsarkar was quoted as saying.

Speaking of Kohli’s decision to step down as T20 skipper, Vengsarkar said he was expected this to happen, given the work load of leading the in all three formats.

“I was expecting it. He's been leading India and has been the No 1 batsman in all formats for almost eight years. He's been under tremendous pressure to perform, because we expect a lot from him every time he goes into bat. The timing of his decision has been perfect. The only thing I hope now is he wins the World Cup and signs off as an India T20 captain on a high. It could be his last hurrah as T20I captain,” Vengsarkar said.

“Besides that, he's not done exceptionally well in the T20 format as captain. Even in the IPL, he hasn't led the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a single tournament win. That must've played on his mind too,” he added.

