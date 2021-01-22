IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'He ensured team did not go down after Adelaide debacle': Inzamam highlights Shastri's role behind India Test series win
India coach Ravi Shastri.(Action Images via Reuters)
India coach Ravi Shastri.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

'He ensured team did not go down after Adelaide debacle': Inzamam highlights Shastri's role behind India Test series win

  • Shastri's role was lauded by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who feels the former India all-rounder's astute knowledge of the game has helped the team immensely.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:29 AM IST

India's 2-1 series win over Australia in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy has got to be one of the greatest comeback stories of all time. Hammered in Adelaide, the Indian team regrouped to put together three stellar performances, winning the second Test in Melbourne, drawing the third in Sydney when not too many believed they could before India registered arguably their greatest win ever in Brisbane

All of it couldn't have been possible without plenty of ingredients – the youngsters rising to the occasion, Ajinkya Rahane's leadership, the role of Rahul Dravid in helping shape these youngsters, but one very important factor, which people forget to mention in head coach Ravi Shastri. Shastri's role was lauded by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who feels the former India all-rounder's astute knowledge of the game has helped the team immensely.


“One factor that people are not mentioning is Ravi Shastri. He started as off the team director and returned as the head coach, the experience and the game sense he has I feel has helped the Indian team and its players a lot. Everyone has watched him play; he was a big player for India, a terrific all-rounder,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Shastri, 57, came on board as coach of the Indian cricket team in July of 2017 and following a successful tenure, during which India beat Australia in 2018-19 2-1 to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy and reached the semi-final of the World Cup in 2019, was re-appointed in August 2019 until the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Inzamam pointed out that Shastri's tremendous commentary skills, through which he used to say the right things, is a feature of Shastri's innate ability to have a grasp of situations and that the team owes him plenty for ensuring that India did not dwell over the disappointment of Adelaide.

“I remember when he used to do commentary, the kind of things he used to say and the eye for talent that he had, you could figure how much knowledge he had of the game. That I believe has helped this Indian team a lot. He is a tough campaigner and it was evident by the fact that despite the Adelaide debacle, he ensured the team did not go down, and instead pulled them back up,” Inzamam added.

india vs australia india vs australia 2020 ravi shastri

Robin Uthappa plays a pull. (IPL)
Robin Uthappa plays a pull. (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa was brought by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2020, but the batsman had a very indifferent season, scoring 196 runs from 12 matches.
Rahul Dravid has been phenomenal as coach. (Getty Images)
Rahul Dravid has been phenomenal as coach. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He tried to make them The Wall too': Inzamam lauds Dravid's contribution

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • Inzamam praised Dravid for what he's done for Indian cricket, highlighting that his biggest strength was making the players mentally tough, without which India's Test series win against Australia wouldn't have been possible.
Ben Stokes (L) and Jofra Archer. (Getty Images)
Ben Stokes (L) and Jofra Archer. (Getty Images)
cricket

Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes return as England name squad for first two India Tests

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • Archer and Stokes were rested for England's two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Hanuma Vihari (on the ground) receives treatment. (Getty Images)
Hanuma Vihari (on the ground) receives treatment. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Took injection, couldn't feel my leg': Vihari describes batting through pain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • Moments into his innings, Hanuma Vihari ran a single and grimaced in pain, and it was at that moment that everyone knew he had done something to his hamstring.
File image of Scott Styris. (Getty Images)
File image of Scott Styris. (Getty Images)
ipl

'MS Dhoni mentioned it': Styris feels CSK are in 'big trouble' ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is worried for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 after they released their list of retained and released players.
Rahul Dravid has been phenomenal as coach. (Getty Images)
Rahul Dravid has been phenomenal as coach. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He tried to make them The Wall too': Inzamam lauds Dravid's contribution

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • Inzamam praised Dravid for what he's done for Indian cricket, highlighting that his biggest strength was making the players mentally tough, without which India's Test series win against Australia wouldn't have been possible.
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary on the final day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary on the final day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

Don't want to be compared with Dhoni: Pant aims to 'make a name' for himself

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Rishabh Pant who broke MS Dhoni's record to become the fastest India wicket-keeper to a thousand Test runs, said he doesn't want to be compared with anyone.
Sachin Tendulkar after hitting a hundred at Sharjah.(Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar after hitting a hundred at Sharjah.(Twitter)
cricket

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal names his favourite Tendulkar knock

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • "Some of the shots he played in that innings were breathtakingly good. I remember he was building partnerships, but it became pretty clear that he had to get India to the final on his own."
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari congratulating each other after saving the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari congratulating each other after saving the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
cricket

Hanuma Vihari reveals details about Ashwin’s battle in Sydney Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:38 AM IST
  • In an interview with Sports Today, the batsman recounted the incident as "funny" saying that the back injury of the bowler was not letting him bend and hence, Ashwin was taking the blows on his body.
File image of India's fielding coach R Sridhar. (Getty Images)
File image of India's fielding coach R Sridhar. (Getty Images)
cricket

Wear that 36 all out like a badge, R Sridhar recalls 'Raviship' and more

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • India's fielding coach R Sridhar opened about the tour in an elaborate chat, asserting it will be difficult to surpass what the team went through in the past one month - from hitting the nadir to reaching the zenith.
File photo of Australian Test captain Tim Paine(Action Images via Reuters)
File photo of Australian Test captain Tim Paine(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

‘He might get the captaincy’, Chappell names the potential replacement of Paine

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Former skipper Ian Chappell feels that Steve Smith might get back the post if there is no other choice to replace Tim Paine
Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj praying at his late father Mohammed Ghaus's grave(ANI/Twitter)
Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj praying at his late father Mohammed Ghaus's grave(ANI/Twitter)
cricket

'Couldn't speak to him but offered flowers to his grave'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Siraj is now back in India and the first thing he did after landing home was visiting his father’s grave. He sat there for a while and offered prayers and flowers.
Hopefully they are full of energy and ready to go when they get here: Root on Archer and Stokes. (Getty Images)
Hopefully they are full of energy and ready to go when they get here: Root on Archer and Stokes. (Getty Images)
cricket

'A huge boost,' Root pumped about Stokes, Archer's return for India Tests

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • Stokes and Archer were rested for the Sri Lanka Tests but are fully expected to be named in England's squad which will be announced later Thursday.
Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that the England series will be on.(Getty Images)
Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that the England series will be on.(Getty Images)
cricket

SLC instructs team manager to submit report on alleged misconduct by player

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Sri Lankan cricket found itself in the middle of an ugly controversy after multiple reports in the local media hinted at a spin bowling all-rounder in his 20s being found with a female official of the team in a hotel room.
File photo of KKR coach Brendon McCullum(Twitter)
File photo of KKR coach Brendon McCullum(Twitter)
ipl

KKR will be very competitive this year, says head coach McCullum

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:50 PM IST
McCullum was pleased to retain the core squad for the upcoming tournament and said his team will be very competitive in this year's IPL.
