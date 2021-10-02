Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'He feels they are using him and getting rid of him': Pietersen says Gayle was 'not being treated right' by Punjab Kings

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Chris Gayle left the IPL 2021 on Thursday to prepare for the T20 World Cup. (IPL/Twitter)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen feels Punjab Kings' mistreatment of Chris Gayle led to the West Indies batsman leaving the IPL 2021 in the business end of the tournament.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen feels Punjab Kings' mistreatment of Chris Gayle probably led to the West Indies batsman leaving the IPL 2021 in the business end of the tournament. Gayle, who played 10 matches and scored 193 runs, on Thursday left the IPL bio-bubble to prepare for the T20 World Cup, where West Indies will defend the title.

After being left out for PBKS' first match of the UAE leg, which was against Rajasthan Royals, on the day of Gayle's 42nd birthday, the batsman featured in two IPL games – against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians – scoring 14 and 1. Pietersen feels the reason behind Gayle leaving has to do with the possibility of him not being treated well at a franchise he has been with since 2018.

"He is not being treated right in his environment. He feels like they are using him and getting rid of him, using him and getting rid of him. They didn't play him on his birthday, cast him aside. If he is not happy, he is 42, let him do what he wants," Pietersen said on Star Sports.

RELATED STORIES

This year, Gayle played 10 games for PBKS, three more than last season. Shockingly, having scored 490 runs from 13 games in IPL 2019, last year, Gayle was left out for the first seven matches, of which PBKS had lost six. Gayle returned for the seventh match of the campaign and scored three half-centuries, allowing PBKS to return to winning ways. He ended the season with 288 runs from seven match at an average of over 41.

More interestingly, Gayle, who has scored heaps and heaps of runs in T20 cricket as opener, is being made to bat at No. 3 for Punjab Kings, with skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opening, and while the two have done well as openers, Gayle at No. 3 is an idea which is not famous among cricket experts.

