‘He retired out of desperation, should stick to it’: Ajmal slams Amir for demanding Misbah, Waqar's exit

Former cricketer Saeed Ajmal lashed out at ex-teammate Mohammad Amir for demanding the removal of Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis. Amir had announced his international retirement in December 2020 and circled down the coaching duo as the reason behind his early exit.

The former left-arm quick has also been raising his voice against the Pakistan team management and has alleged ill-treatment with the players. Amir has also publicly stated that he would reverse his decision of retirement only if Misbah and Waqar are not part of the national cricket team.

But Ajmal believes that it’s not right for any player to demand an axing of the Pakistan national team’s coaching staff. While speaking in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, the former cricketer said that Amir should improve his performance rather than make demands.

“Whatever he is saying, it looks like he was dealt unfairly. But I don’t know what happened between him and the team management behind the scenes. He is saying that he will only play for Pakistan after Misbah and Waqar leave their posts as head coach and bowling coach,” said Ajmal.

“It is not right for a player to ask for the removal of a coach. Amir should focus on his performance and cement his place before making any demands,” he added.

Ajmal further opined that the left-arm pacer decided to retire out of desperation and must stick to the decision of his retirement.

“Amir retired out of desperation but now he is thinking of coming back. If he has made his decision to retire, then he should stick to it,” Ajmal said.

Before bidding adieu to international cricket, Amir had played 36 Tests for Pakistan and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. He also represented his country in 61 ODIs and scalped 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.