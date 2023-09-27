‘He has made the cut for World Cup’: Ashwin gets thumbs-up from Gavaskar as Axar's injury lead to new selection headache

With the World Cup getting underway in less than 10 days, Team India faces a new selection headache mainly due to Axar Patel's injury. The all-rounder was part of India's Asia Cup plans but was ruled out for the finals with a left quadriceps strain, with Washington Sundar being roped in as a last moment replacement.

R Ashwin takes part in a practice session(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Axar was not available for the first two matches against Australia but was expected to link up with the squad for the final encounter, which will be played on Wednesday in Rajkot. However, the spin all-rounder is yet to regain complete fitness but reports suggest that Axar is recovering well and the team management expects him to be fit in time for the World Cup. He is at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

While Axar has been out of action, team's veteran spinner R Ashwin has presented a solid case for himself after being recalled in the ODIs after a hiatus of one and a half years. Although he didn't get a chance to bat but the carrom-ball specialist has been right on the money with the ball.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashwin has scalped four wickets in the two ODIs which have been played so far, and many have started rooting for the veteran to be included in India's team for the World Cup. Among the many is one of India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who in an interaction with Star Sports, feels Ashwin has made his place for the showpiece event.

Sharing his thoughts on the Ashwin vs Axar debate, Gavaskar said: "The way he has bowled in the last two matches, I think he has made the cut for the World Cup squad. If there is even a hint of doubt on Axar Patel's fitness, whether he'll be completely fit for the entire World Cup; because any injury can be a recurring one and he needs to be careful. If the team management think they can't take that chance with Axar because it is the World Cup and everyone wants their squad to be 100 percent fit; so if there are any doubts then Ashwin could make a comeback.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He has bowled exceptionally well in the last 3-4 overs he bowled in Mohali, then the way he utilised the carrom ball in Indore. So if there are any doubts on Axar, Ashwin will come back into the team.”

Axar is part of the Indian squad for the World Cup but Rohit Sharma and Co. are allowed to make changes till September 28. There can be changes in the future but it will require an approval from the ICC.

Follow us on WhatsApp

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON