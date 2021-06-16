'He used to be behind Ashwin in Tests': Aakash Chopra highlights the 'turning point' in Ravindra Jadeja's career

India's Ravindra Jadeja has evolved from a young rockstar to today becoming India's most valuable player. The all-rounder's ability to pick up wickets, score handy runs in the lower order and produce brilliant results in the field has made him an automatic pick in all three formats. Jadeja has pipped Hardik Pandya as India's No. 1 all-rounder and is well up there with Ben Stokes as perhaps the two best in the world.

However, there was a time when Jadeja's career was at the crossroads. For almost 18 months prior to the tour of England, Jadeja was in and out of the team continuously. From there to becoming a key all-format player, Jadeja is one step away from winning the World Test Championship.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra looked at the highs and lows of Jadeja's career and explained how the India all-rounder became one of the most power-packed players of the Indian team.

"Sir Ravindra Jadeja, no one knew Jaddu will reach till here. In fact, he had a very low point, he was banned from the IPL. This was in 2010 as he was negotiating a contract outside the laws of the IPL at that point in time," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Later on, he was not getting picked in ODIs and T20Is as well when Kul-Cha were playing and he used to be behind Ashwin in Tests. So overall the career used to move and then stop, sometimes due to a ban and performance at other times. It took time for Jaddu's true colors to come out."

One of Jadeja's biggest plus has been the tremendous improvement he has shown in his batting and Chopra pointed out the all-rounder's half-century against England during the 2018 tour as the 'turning point' of his career. Jadeja was omitted from the first four Tests of the series, but when he was given an opportunity at The Oval, the all-rounder did not disappoint. Jadeja picked up seven wickets with a best of 4/79 and plundered a scintillating unbeaten 86 in India's first innings.

"But to come back from that, the journey has been absolutely outstanding. The turning point of his career was the fifth Test against England in 2018 where he scored an unbeaten 86. He got confidence after that and has not looked back ever since," Chopra added.

"Wherever he goes, he scores runs and takes wickets. He has been a match-winner and is doing everything you have asked him to do, whether you talk about ODIs, T20Is or Tests. His batting has improved and fielding is absolutely outstanding."