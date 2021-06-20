'He has revolutionised Indian cricket': Gill pays tribute to 'idol' Virat Kohli on skipper's 10th Test anniversary

June 20, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of Virat Kohli in Test cricket. It was in 2011 that a 22-year-old Kohli made his Test debut for India against West Indies and Barbados, where he scored 4 and 15 and a decade later, here he is, captaining India in the final of the first ever World Test Championship against New Zealand in Southampton's Ageas Bowl.

On the occasion of his captain's 10th Test anniversary, Shubman Gill hailed Kohli, calling the India skipper an inspiration for youngsters like him and many more and credited him for transforming Indian cricket into 'something else'.

"He has been an idol to me and to all the youngster; an inspiration to so many Indians. He has been someone who has revolutionized Indian cricket and made it into something else. When I bat or see him or talk to him, it’s obviously an inspiration for me and all the Indian out there," Gill said about Kohli ahead of the start of Day 3 of the WTC final.

Gill looked back at his innings of 28 on Day 2 of the game, saying although he was pleased with the effort, he would have wanted to carry on. After being put to bat, Gill and Rohit Sharma scored 62 runs for India's opening wicket, which laid a solid foundation for Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. After a half-an-hour-delay due to rain, India resumed their innings at 146/3, with Gill informing that the team is eyeing the 300-run-mark.

"We are in a really solid position and really want to capitalize on the start. And we are looking to post a strong total, anything above 300 would be really good for us. I think I got off to a good start but I would have really liked if I’d scored a fifty or more than that. The conditions were against us when we were put into bat. So I’m really happy with the way we fought out," Gill said.