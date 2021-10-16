‘He has some catching up to do’: Bravo pulls Kieron Pollard’s leg after setting a world record of 16 T20 title wins

Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo set a world record on Friday after his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in Dubai to clinch their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title. With this win, Bravo became the cricketer with the most number of T20 title triumphs – 16. At the same time, he surpassed his West Indies teammate Kieron Pollard as both star cricketers were tied on 15 titles each before the UAE leg of the IPL 2021.

Bravo entered into the second phase of the tournament after winning the CPL 2021 for his team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. He carried a decent form and turned out to be a match-winner for CSK as well. In the final face-off against, he picked up the wicket of Shivam Mavi. He ended the tournament with 14 scalps.

While speaking with the broadcasters after the match ended, Bravo said that he would make a phone call to Pollard and tell him that the latter has ‘some catching up to do’.

“That's the first thing I'm going to do when I turn on my phone - let Kieron Pollard know this is the 16th. He has some catching up to do,” Bravo said.

The all-rounder further spoke about the environment in the CSK camp and also lauded the performances of his co-players.

“The belief in the squad by the management - they believe in the core of the team - and after the last season, we were really disappointed. In four years, we won three titles. Didn't get nervous. We have confidence in the entire group. A lot of players have shown good performances in different phases. Gaikwad and du Plessis were outstanding. Coming here today and getting an extra day's rest was important,” Bravo added.

On Sunday, the CSK openers once again put a commendable batting show to provide a terrific start in the final. The Super Kings set a 193-run target for the Knight Riders.

In reply, the KKR openers went off to a flier as Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer slammed their respective fifties. But once the 91-run first-wicket partnership was dented, Kolkata couldn’t stop the fall of wickets and eventually, succumbed to a 27-run defeat.