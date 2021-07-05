'He has to be amongst runs': VVS Laxman explains challenge for Shikhar Dhawan on Sri Lanka tour

Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the Indian team in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The India opener will be in charge of the team in the absence of several key players, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and other first-team players currently in England for the upcoming Test series.

Leading the Indian team in the shortest format in Sri Lanka has certainly opened up doors for Dhawan to make a case for himself to be included in the T20I World Cup squad. But former India cricketer VVS Laxman believes that Dhawan would still have to get runs in Sri Lanka to ensure he remains in playing XI in the ICC World Cup T20 tournament.

Speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan, Laxman said that Dhawan has been given the captaincy role because of his consistent performances for Team India. But he added that India captain Virat Kohli has expressed a desire to open the innings for Team India in the shortest format, and hence, Dhawan faces a lot of competition to keep his opening spot for the Indian team in the World Cup T20I.

“First thing, I think he is being rewarded for his consistent performance for the Indian Team, – especially in white-ball cricket – and he is the most experienced player in this squad," Laxman said.

"But Shikhar Dhawan will be very clear that he has to use this opportunity – especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, there is so much stiff competition.

"There is Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul – who are established opening batsmen. Virat Kohli, very clearly mentioned that he wants to open in T20 formats. So, Shikhar Dhawan has to be amongst runs.

"So, while he is excited being the captain of the Indian team – and anyone will be proud to lead their country – but his focus will be to score runs and put his spot in a secure position," Laxman signed off.

The limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka will begin on July 13th.