'Spinners may play massive role': SA coach Mark Boucher explains how IPL 2021 in UAE will help prepare for T20 World Cup

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League was halted midway with the rise in Covid cases inside the tournament's bio-bubble. It was later decided by the BCCI and IPL Governing Council that the remainder of the tournament will be played in the UAE. While the dates are yet to be announced for the tournament, it is expected that the 2nd half of the IPL 2021 will be played just before the T20I World Cup.

This is why South Africa head coach Mark Boucher believes that IPL 2021 will help the teams in preparing for the T20I World Cup, which also has been shifted to the UAE.

Speaking at a press conference after South Africa's 3-2 T20I series win over the West Indies, Boucher explained how IPL will help teams in planning for World Cup T20I.

"We are probably going to be playing in conditions like this in the UAE. The wickets after the IPL are going to be a bit dry," ESPNcricinfo quoted Boucher as saying.

"It's not the same as we're used to back in South Africa where you can go out and bash your way to 180 to 200 runs. You've got to be skillful here; you've got to be smart," he added.

"It's going to be tough to bat on especially at the back end, like we saw here. We will have an idea of what scores are going to be by watching the IPL and then taking a look and assess how the wickets are playing during the beginning part of the World Cup. I suspect spinners will play a massive role," said Boucher.

The upcoming Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be staged in the UAE and Oman due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India. The tournament will start from October 15. The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, from October 17 to November 14, 2021.

