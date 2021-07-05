‘He's sleep-talking about PUBG nowadays’: Wife Sakshi reveals MS Dhoni’s fondness for video games

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s love for video games isn’t a new fact. Be it a PlayStation session with teammates in the hotel room or playing PUBG (now BGMI) at the airport lobbies, Dhoni’s fondness for games has always driven the fans crazy. But how deeply indulged the former skipper is in those games… that has been revealed by his better half – Sakshi Dhoni.

In a recent video shared by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Twitter, Sakshi explained that video games help MS Dhoni divert his ever-active mind. She also revealed that the former Indian captain sleep talks about PUBG.

“You know, Mahi's got a thinking brain, it doesn't rest. So, I think when he plays video games like Call of Duty or be it PUBG or whatever, I think it just helps him divert his mind that's it and which is a good thing,” Sakshi said in the video.

ALSO READ | Kapil Dev has his say on whether Rahul Dravid should replace Ravi Shastri as next India head coach

“I mean, I don't really get irritated that it's got to the bedroom and that nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed literally. At times I feel like he's talking to me and then he's on the headphones and talking to all the people that are playing. Then he's sleep-talking also about PUBG nowadays!” she added.

Sakshi recalled old times and spoke about knowing Dhoni since her college days. She said whatever she has learned that has been with MS or through him.

ALSO READ | 'Afghanistan don't have to play T20 WC qualifiers, you do': Chopra reacts to Ranatunga's '2nd-string Indian side' remark

“I have seen the world through Mahi, to be honest. I went to college and within a month I got married. So, whatever I have learned, I have learned it with him or through him. I am the only one who can upset him. I have that strain in me. You know, he's like calm about everything so I am the only one who can provoke him or upset him because I am the closest to him,” she said.