‘He hasn’t lived up to his reputation’: Salman Butt slams India batsman for ‘casual approach’, calls him ‘lazy’

Sanju Samson had a forgettable tour of Sri Lanka as he failed again to leave an impact with his batting. The Kerala cricketer featured in all three T20I matches against the hosts but he left his fans disappointed. 27, 7 and 0 – Sanju scored a total of 34 runs in three matches. He batted at No. 4 but never seemed confident against the Sri Lankan bowling attack, especially in the last two encounters.

Sanju received flak on social media for his below-par batting show, especially at the time when the side had a limited number of batters available. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt criticised the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman for not utilising the opportunities in the T20I series.

In his latest YouTube video, Butt said Samson looked like a ‘lazy batsman’ who paid the price for his casual approach while batting.

“Sanju Samson seems like a lazy batsman to me. When you know you are not able to pick a bowler (Wanindu Hasaranga), you should keep your pad ahead of the bat and play him out. But still, he was trying to play the ball on the back foot and that too across the line.

ALSO READ | 'If you look back at the series, we will be a little disappointed': Dravid on Sanju Samson

“So, what happened what that Samson completely missed the ball and was trapped in front. It looked like he had a very casual approach. When you know that there are only five batsmen in the team and you are one of them, and two have already got out, you should have been more careful. But I did not see that effort from Samson,” said Butt.

The former Pakistan captain asserted that Sanju didn’t live up to his reputation which he has earned in the Indian domestic circuit and IPL.

“The likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have played only two games. Obviously, they couldn’t score runs as they have done in the IPL. But they have the potential and they will get a chance to display it on better pitches in the future. As for Sanju Samson, frankly, he has not lived up to his reputation. He has just not taken any responsibility. These are moments where you can make your name.

“When you are such an established name, you need to do something to prove yourself at the big stage. If he had grabbed this opportunity, he would have been remembered forever,” Butt concluded.