'He is a big gentle giant. It was like looking at Big Ben': Warner recalls riveting battle with Pakistan pace sensation

Weeks before the https://www.hindustantimes.com/topic/ipl-2022 (IPL), where he played for Delhi Capitals, one of David Warner's picture had gone viral over social media before it turned it a meme. It was from the historic Test series in Pakistan in March where Australia managed to win 1-0 in the three-match series. The picture was part of the riveting battle with Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi.

During the third and final Test between the two teams in Lahore, Warner had a stare down with the Pakistan youngster. However, after the game, the Aussie great had shared an image on Instagram where the two were seeing hugging each other.

Recalling the contest during his interview with Fox Cricket, Warner said, "Look, he [Shaheen] is a big gentle giant. It was like looking at Big Ben. He has a lot of character and bowls with pace."

The 35-year-old then talked about the series and the arrangements made in Pakistan for the big contest.

“It was a series that needed to be, and I am glad I was part of it. We were a little bit scared initially, but we had a lot of conferences in communication with Cricket Australia, the Australia High Commission, and the Pakistani government. It was a great series to be a part of," he said.

“The hospitality in Pakistan was second to none, and I have never had so much BBQ ever in my life,” he added.

It was Australia first tour of Pakistan since 1998 and Test series was the first of its kind which was played for the Benaud–Qadir Trophy. The tour comprised of three Tests, as many ODIs and one T20I game. Australia won the Tests while Pakistan bagged teh ODI series 2-1. The visitors then bounced back to claim the one-off T2OI game.

