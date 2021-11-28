'Don't want to give him responsibility, he is free-flowing cricketer': Pathan on Kohli's captaincy replacement in RCB

One of the biggest challenge for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2022 edition will be finding a new skipper as Virat Kohli stepped down from his role at the end if IPL 2021. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that RCB might not find a captain from among the three players they retain for the 15th season and would rather have to look for a skipper from the auction pool.

Talking about RCB's possible retention for IPL 2022 during Lunch on day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand, Irfan felt that the franchise should retain Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was their top scorer last season, but added that he shouldn't be given the responsibility to captain the side.

“I think someone from the auction. Because whatever the 4 players are in my head, Virat is obviously not going to captain he has announced that, Glenn Maxwell is there, but you do not want to give him the captaincy because he his kind of a free flowing cricketer and you do not want to give him that kind of responsibility. You want him to play freely,” he explained.

Irfan also felt that RCB should retain Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj.

“The third is Chahal, who is a bowler. The fourth one is a topic of discussion but I will go with Siraj. So you might to find leadership in that but you might find it in the auction. They need to work hard on that part," he added.

The picks imply that Irfan has left out Harshal Patel, who picked 32 wickets last season to grab the Purple Cap, but Irfan explained that Siraj is a “more complete package” and is a "more long-term option".

“A lot of people will be thinking about Harshal Patel, he was the Purple Cap winner, but when you look at the complete package in Mohammed Siraj who can bowl with the new ball and deliver outstanding yorkers, he has got pace as well. So you might be looking at a more long-term option. I ceretainly think it's Siraj,” he explained.

Irfan was also full of praise for Chahal and opined that RCB shouldn't let go of a bowler like him.

“In Chinnaswamy, you need a spinner who bowls with a big heart. And Chahal has got a big heart. He takes wicket and knows the pitch in and out. Not many spinners come to Chinnaswamy and takes that kind of wicket what Chahal has given. You do not want to lose a bowler like him.”

