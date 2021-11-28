'Don't think MS will play full season': Ex-NZ bowler's big statement on Dhoni's future at CSK, Irfan Pathan disagrees

As we draw closer to the much-hyped Indian Premier League retention, cricketer-turned commentator Simon Doull made big predictions about the defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Doull, while speaking on Star Sports during the innings break after Lunch was called on Day 4 of the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand, listed the four probable retentions from CSK camp.

The former Kiwi international named Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis and current skipper MS Dhoni as the four CSK retentions, but feels the latter will not be part of the franchise's plans for the entire tournament.

The 52-year-old said Dhoni will get a home game in Chennai after which the franchise might consider Faf du Plessis to lead the team forward.

“It's really easy for me, one of them is playing here at the moment Ravindra Jadeja. I think what we saw from Ruturaj Gaikwad, he must be retained. They do not want to let him go anywhere and the combination at the top of the order with Faf du Plessis.”

“To bring MS beside to play his final game and Faf du Plessis will take over the captaincy in IPL in April-May next year.”

“So that's my thinking and I don't think MS will play the full season, I think Faf will take over at some stage through the season. But I think there will be a home game, where they announce it will be his last game and Faf will take over the captaincy after that,” said Doull.

Former India international Irfan Pathan who was also a part of the show was quick to contradict Doull. Although he didn't make any comments about Dhoni's future with CSK, he believes CSK will consider Gaikwad as a long term prospect, keeping the leadership aspect in mind.

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni yes, Ravindra Jadeja yes, Ruturaj Gaikwad absolutely yes. You might see the future in him as far as the leadership is concern, what he has shown consistency, that has been outstanding," said the 37-year-old.

However, he disagreed with Doull's fourth pick and thinks CSK would like to retain an all-rounder instead of the former South Africa skipper.

"But the fourth one? Sometime back I was thinking about Faf du Plessis, he is 37-year-old. You don't wanna let go off an all-rounder, either it's Sam Curran or Moeen Ali. I would go with Moeen Ali for the fourth spot,” he added.

