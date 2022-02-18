'He is a player we'll be seeing lots of over next few years': Vaughan lauds Indian youngster after Ranji Trophy heroics

The 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy began on Thursday, ending a long wait (706 days) for a host of Indian domestic cricketers to feature in red-ball cricket. The previous edition of the First-class tournament was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic while this year's season was initially postponed due to a sudden surge of Omicron cases across the country.

While the Ranji Trophy saw a return of stalwarts including India's senior batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara to the tournament, there were many who made their maiden appearance in India's premier First-class tournament. One of those was Yash Dhull, who had led the country to a historic U-19 World Cup title earlier this month.

Dhull made his debut for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy on Thursday and struck a century as he opened the innings alongside Dhruv Shorey.

Impressed with his innings, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Dhull is destined to play for India.

"100 on his first class debut … Yash Dhull is a player we will be seeing lots of over the next few years … #India #RanjiTrophy," said Vaughan.

Dhull, sent in an unfamiliar opening position in his first-ever first-class game, struck 113 off 150 balls with as many as 18 boundaries, but more importantly, resurrected the innings after Sandeep Warrier (2/69 in 16 overs) removed veteran Dhruv Shorey (1) and young Himmat Singh (0) in quick succession.

First, with IPL specialist Nitish Rana (25 off 21 balls), Dhull added 60 and then forged a 119-run fourth-wicket stand with another former India U-19 captain, Jonty Sidhu (71 off 179 balls).

He had a reprieve on 97 when Mohammed had him caught at short mid-wicket after he failed to keep a pull shot down but replays showed that the pacer had overstepped.

Once Dhull was trapped leg before by Mohammed and Sidhu also departed, Delhi slipped to 253 for seven before Lalit Yadav (45 batting) and Simarjeet Singh (16 not out) added 38 runs for the eighth wicket.