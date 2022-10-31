‘He is a world class player but…’: Shadab Khan gives sharp response to reporter's question about Pakistan superstar

Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan had an eventful outing against the Netherlands as the star all-rounder managed to spin a web around the Dutch batters on Sunday. Winless in their first two matches of the Super 12 phase, Babar Azam-led Pakistan were eager to revive their ICC T20 World Cup campaign when the Green Army squared off against the Netherlands at the Perth Stadium.

All-rounder Shadab emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Green Army in match No. 29 of the T20 World Cup at Perth. The star spinner removed the likes of Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann and Tom Cooper as Pakistan restricted the Netherlands to 91-9 in 20 overs. Shadab bagged three wickets and leaked 22 runs against the Dutch side. The seasoned campaigner of the Green Army was named the Player of the Match for his all-round show against the Netherlands.

ALSO READ: 'Karthik kab Australia me khele? Ye koi Bangalore ka wicket nahi hai': Sehwag's huge remark on Pant-DK debate after loss

Speaking at the traditional press conference after the match, Shadab was quizzed about Babar's dip in form at the T20 World Cup. Regarded as one of the finest batters across all formats, Babar has struggled for form in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Coming out in support of the Pakistan skipper, Shadab opined that Babar is one good knock away from silencing his critics.

“He is a world-class player no doubt about that, but he is human also. Sometimes, he makes mistakes, but he is our leader, he is our best captain. He supported us so we have to support him now. It's just three games, no one should worry about his form because he is a world-class player," Shadab said. Pakistan captain Babar has scored 8 runs in 3 innings at the T20 World Cup.

"He is one shot away (from returning back to form). Like Rizwan today, he scored runs. So hopefully Babar scores for us in the next game. The next game is a big game, so hopefully he scores runs for the team,” he added. Babar-led Pakistan will meet South Africa in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON