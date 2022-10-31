'Karthik kab Australia me khele? Ye koi Bangalore ka wicket nahi hai': Sehwag's huge remark on Pant-DK debate after loss

Team India faced a dramatic five-wicket loss to South Africa in their third match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. After being restricted to 133/9 in 20 overs, the Indian bowlers performed impressively to take the match to the last over, but the experience of David Miller (59*) and Aiden Markram (52) eventually prevailed to steer the Proteas to an important victory in Group 2. With the win, South Africa have jumped to the top of the table with five points in three matches, while India go down to the second stop – level on points with Bangladesh.

To add to India worries, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was seen having some difficulty in his lower back as he left the field with five overs remaining in the South African run-chase. Rishabh Pant kept the wickets in his absence; the injury to Karthik has posed major doubts over his fitness for India's next game, that takes place in two days' time against Bangladesh.

During the post-match show on Cricbuzz, former India opener Virender Sehwag was asked whether India need to make changes to their plans following the injury to Karthik. Sehwag, however, stated that India should have kept Pant in their first-choice XI.

“Ye toh pehle din se hona chahiye tha. Vo vahan Test cricket khele hain, ODI khele hain aur perform kiya hai. Dinesh Karthik kab Australia me khele hain? Ye koi Bangalore ki wicket nahi hai. Main aaj bhi ye hi keh raha tha ki Hooda ki jagah Pant ko khilaate, unko vahan khelne ka anubhav hai. Unhone Gabba ka ghamand toda hai Australia ka. (This should have been the case from the first day. Pant has played Tests and ODIs there, and has performed. When did Dinesh Karthik last play in Austrlaia? This isn't a Bangalore wicket. I said this even today that Pant should've been in the team instead of Hooda, Pant has the experience of playing here. His Gabba innings is a legend),” Sehwag said.

“Main yahan bas rai de sakta hu, baaki management jisko bhi khilaaye. Agle match me problem unki hai, agar Karthik fit hote hain toh same scenario pe jaayenge. Meri nazar me Rishabh Pant pehle bhi hone chahiye the. (I can only give them suggestion, it's the management's decision. If Karthik is fit, they will go back to him again. But according to me, Rishabh Pant should've been in the XI from the start)," said Sehwag further.

Karthik could only manage 6 off 15 balls before getting out to Wayne Parnell in Perth on Sunday.

