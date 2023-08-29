‘He is my man’: West Indies legend Viv Richards drops his pick for leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cup

With the ODI World Cup fast approaching, the predictions have started coming from the cricket fraternity. If we look at the teams many believe India, along with Australia and defending champion England have a great chance. Pakistan, who are currently the ranked one side, have also been picked by many to at least reach the semifinals.

West Indies legend Viv Richards(Getty/File Photo)

If we shift our focus to individuals, a host of superstars will be seen in action in the showpiece event, which will be played in India during October-November. And sharing his thoughts on the same former West Indies captain Viv Richards has predicted Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi to emerge as the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup, also justifying his pick.

“The leading wicket-taker in the World Cup will be Shaheen Afridi because I have seen him in Pakistan. I spent some time in the PSL and I have seen his massive growth. [He is a] highly determined individual. He is my man,” said Richards in a video shared on ICC’s official Instagram handle.

Shaheen will be seen spearheading Pakistan's attack in the World Cup. A knee injury had kept the pacer away from action after the T20 World Cup held in Australia last year. After spending a significant period on the sidelines, Shaheen has been enjoying a good show since returning to action in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. Shaheen, also the captain of Lahore Qalandars, led the team to PSL glory after a match-winning effort in the final.

He was also part of the recently concluded three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which the former won 3-0. Shaheen had finished as the leading wicket-taker, picking six wickets in three matches at an average of 16.33.

Meanwhile, ahead of the World Cup, Shaheen will be seen in action during the Asia Cup, which is being jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan's schedule at World Cup 2023

Before kicking-off their campaign against Netherlands on October 6, Pakistan will play two warm-up fixtures against New Zealand and Australia. The matches will be played on September 29 and October 3.

Meanwhile, after locking horns with Netherlands, Pakistan will meet Sri Lanka on October 10 and then India in the marquee clash, which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

