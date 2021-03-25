'He is somebody who can’t take a loss very well': Karthik says Virat Kohli’s competitive nature rubbing off on teammates

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik believes the aggressive and competitive nature of India captain Virat Kohli is such that not only does it have a positive effect on the team but it even rubs off on his teammates. Karthik, who has played a decent amount of cricket under Kohli, including the 2019 World Cup, feels Kohli isn’t the only one in the team who wears his heart of his sleeve and that the team is filled with players who are aggressive in their own ways.

Also Read | India predicted XI for 2nd ODI: Kohli could change spinner, hand debut to Surya

"We speak a lot about Kohli because of his antiques, his body language, but there are quite a few intense characters there. Hardik Pandya, you see he’ll be chirping all the way, he is somebody who just doesn’t want to let go," Karthik said on Sky Sports.

"You see a Rohit Sharma, he’s a very quiet guy but plays with so much aggression. Very aggressive but might not show it with his body language but he wants to win everything. Bhuvneshwar Kumar… you go speak to him and he is somebody who can’t take a loss very well. So you’ve got all these characters. Kohli is at the forefront with his body language, he’s obviously the captain who leads from the front."

Also Read | Every single debutant India bring, puts in a performance: Nasser Hussain

On India’s 66-run win on Tuesday, Karthik said it was a special effort by the hosts to pull the match back from a point where England seemed likely to win the match, and with some overs to spare. Chasing 318, England were cruising at 135/0 in the 15th over, with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow taking the attack to India. But from there, India staged a spirited fightback picking up 10 wickets for less than 120.

"If you remember, Virat Kohli said at the toss. If there’s one thing he wants to do, it’s to try and win the first game and not always come back in a series. That’s exactly what he’s done. I think this Indian team believes it can win from any situation. 14.2 overs, 135 for no loss and from there just to get them all out in the next 116 runs takes a special effort," Karthik added.

"Out of the 10 wickets, nine fell to fast bowlers so there must be something they must be doing right because England couldn’t get many wickets in the middle but India kept chipping away."