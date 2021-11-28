'He is such introvert': Twitter brutally trolls New Zealand's Will Young for late DRS appeal during IND vs NZ 1st Test

New Zealand suffered a horrible start to their chase of 284 as opener Will Young appealed for the DRS late in what would have turned in his favour had he reviewed the dismissal and subsequently India were fortunate enough to get an early breakthrough in the final innings of the opening Test in Kanpur on Sunday evening.

The flighted delivery from Ashwin in the final ball of the third over kept low and hit Young in his pads. Umpire Virender Sharma raised his finger as Young walked towards his partner Tom Latham, who wasn't convinced enough to ask him to review the dismissal.

And when he did, Young had ran out of the designated 15 seconds of time to review it. Ajinkya Rahane and Ashwin made the umpire aware of it and Young made his way back to the pavilion. What hurt the visitors was that the delivery was missing leg stumps by miles. Young departed for just 2 as New Zealand managed only 4 for 1 at stumps on day 4 of the Kanpur game.

Shreyas Iyer's valiant 65 and Wriddhiman Saha's valiant unbeaten half-century helped India comeback from 51 for 5 to 234 for 7.

India set a target of 84 for New Zealand to win. Adding to New Zealand's woes, no team has ever successfully chased 276 or more in the final innings of a Test in India. And New Zealand have successfully chased 276 or more in the fourth innings only thrice in history, the last happened in 2008, against Bangladesh in Chittagong when they had scored 317.

