‘He is thinking the whole thing is a great joke’: David Warner slammed for his Instagram post

Former Australia opener David Warner has been criticised for an Instagram post that appeared to be making light of his drunk-driving offence back in April.

David Warner in the soup again!(AFP)

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Warner was playing in the Pakistan Super League at the time, and a long break between matches gave him an opportunity to fly back to Australia, where he found himself embroiled in a drunk-driving situation. Warner was caught by the cops in Sydney, and later he failed a breath-analyser test.

In the Instagram post in question, Warner is in a car with his daughter. The caption with the post read: “My DD [designated driver] for the day.”

Also Read: David Warner is not so much to blame for drink-driving; freedom-controlling Pakistan can make one lose their head

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{{^usCountry}} To some, it may come across as an innocuous, light-hearted post, but there are also many who think that such posts belittle the horrible offence of drunk driving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To some, it may come across as an innocuous, light-hearted post, but there are also many who think that such posts belittle the horrible offence of drunk driving. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Drive to Survive founder Ian Luff took strong exception to the post. “People look up to high-profile sportspeople and have an expectation that their behaviour sets an example,” Luff told the Daily Telegraph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drive to Survive founder Ian Luff took strong exception to the post. “People look up to high-profile sportspeople and have an expectation that their behaviour sets an example,” Luff told the Daily Telegraph. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “People need a wake-up call, and public figures should be setting a better example, not dismissing it,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “People need a wake-up call, and public figures should be setting a better example, not dismissing it,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Victims’ advocate Howard Brown had a similar stance on the matter. “We're trying to save people's lives, and he is thinking the whole thing is a great joke,” Brown said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Victims’ advocate Howard Brown had a similar stance on the matter. “We're trying to save people's lives, and he is thinking the whole thing is a great joke,” Brown said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Warner, who captains Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, was charged with a mid-range offence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warner, who captains Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, was charged with a mid-range offence. {{/usCountry}}

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Warner returned to Pakistan shortly after the incident, and things went from bad to worse for him. Before the incident, Warner’s Karachi Kings had won all three of their matches; however, once he returned, their world came crashing down. Their form dipped so badly that they even failed to reach the play-offs.

It's a problem for sure!

One can’t help but agree with those two gentlemen’s observations on the matter. Drunk driving has taken many innocent lives, and it’s a big scourge. It should be taken very seriously. Warner may not have meant to offend people, but as said before, it’s a serious issue, and he should have been careful.

Warner hasn’t entered a plea yet, but it is expected he will go for a guilty plea. His lawyer Bobby Hill had earlier said, “He knows what he did was wrong. He accepts that it was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber. It's not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the lord's resurrection. In fact, some would consider that completely appropriate. His crime is, as I said, choosing a foolish plan A instead of a plan B."

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