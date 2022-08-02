'He is two cricketers in one. He is a luxury': McGrath hails India's 28-year-old star, calls him 'confidence player'

The current Indian team is filled with match-winners from top to bottom. In fact, such is the depth in Indian cricket that even a second-string side is capable of defeating a first Playing XI of the opposition side. The likes of Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, who usually have a tough time making it into the Indian XI due to the presence of mor-established stars, are presenting a case for themselves so that when the time comes for the fresh guard to take over, the transition becomes smooth.

But there is still some time before the seniors make way. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja etc. are going to be part of the Indian set up till at least the 2023 World Cup, and would be wanting to end India's ICC trophy drought. Besides these four top stars, another player who is back as an integral part of the unit is Hardik Pandya.

Ever since his comeback from injury, the India all-rounder is performing better than ever, picking wickets, scoring runs and taking catches. A utility player such as Pandya is an asset for any team, reckons legendary Australia pacer Glenn McGrath. Praising Pandya to the hilt, McGrath called him a 'two in one' player and believes Pandya's impactful all-round skills make him a force to reckons with.

"Cricket is very much a confidence sport. Hardik is very much a confidence player. If he is bowling well, it has a positive impact on his batting. He is two players in one. He is a luxury. He is a good, intelligent bowler and powerful hitter. He has got a good game plan," McGrath told reporters.

Weighing in on the future of ODI cricket, McGrath admitted that the 50-over format is indeed facing a challenge to stay relevant given the increasing popularity of T20Is. The former Aussie quick mentioned that although his favourite format is Test cricket, steps should be taken to ensure ODI cricket remaining exciting.

"I am very much a traditionalist. I liked Test, I liked my ODIs. Test cricket is till the ultimate to me. I I hope that it is protected and still held in high regard. As for the ODIs, it is still exciting as long as they are scoring runs. Interesting to see the future (of ODIs) and see where it goes. They have got to keep making it (ODIs) exciting. They have got a few challenges," he added.

