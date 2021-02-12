‘He is a class player’: Cummins lavishes praise on Pant, says Australia need to plan against him before next series

Rishabh Pant’s evolution as a batsman was witnessed in the recently-concluded tour of Australia. In a series where India’s pride was at stake, Pant stepped up to shoulder the responsibilities. When a number of top-performers were out with injury, this young boy from Delhi made sure that India returned home victorious.

His courageous knock of 89 not-out in the final Test shattered Australia’s terrific track record at the Gabba and steered India to 2-1 series win. His fearless approach garnered praises from Australian pacer Pat Cummins who believes that Pant is a class player who knows his game really well.

In a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo's ‘The Cricket Monthly’, Cummins admitted that Pant has is aware of his game and his scoring areas.

“It is kind of a flip of the coin, because while Pujara was there, the game was not moving too quickly, but you know once Rishabh walks in, it is going to start moving quickly either way. It is one of those exciting times, I find, where you hope it works in your favour, but if it does not, it is going to be a bit of fun for the next hour or so, either way,” said Cummins.

“He is a class player, he takes the game on and to the outside, it might look like it is quite slapdash, but he knows his game really well, he knows when to attack and what his scoring areas are, so before the next series, we will need to spend a bit of time on that,” he added.

Earlier in the third Test in Sydney, Pant had played a knock of 97 runs. But once he was dismissed, India decided to shut shop and as a result, the match ended in a draw. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has been in a rich vein of form as he recently scored 91 runs in the first innings of the first Test against England which India lost by 227 runs.