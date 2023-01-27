‘He plays, gets dropped, returns, performs, and gets axed again’: Jaffer's big prediction for India bowler vs Australia

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was once touted the next big thing in Indian cricket after the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh. But he has been in and out of Team India numerous times in the last few years. Courtesy the rotation policy under head coach Rahul Dravid, Kuldeep is getting a few chances here and there but still the clouds of uncertainty loom large over the 28-year-old's fortunes for a place in the playing XI. Being a left-arm chinaman spinner makes Kuldeep a unique prospect for the team and he has delivered great performances for Team India as well. But for unexplained reasons, he is tossed around with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the mix.

During India's Bangladesh tour in December last year, he was unceremoniously dropped in the second Test match despite the fact that he delivered a Player of the Match performance in the first Test. Kuldeep was then not picked for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. However, he was selected for the ODI series in which he played two matches and scalped five wickets including a Player of the Match effort in the second ODI. Then after, he was lucky enough to play three matches in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker between both teams, as he picked six. In such scenario, Kuldeep's case is nothing short of being bizarre and shocking for the cricket fraternity.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has lavished high praise on Kuldeep for his consistent match-winning performances despite getting limited chances in the playing XI. Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer picked the wrist spinner for the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi and highlighted the huge potential of the 28-year-old.

"It happens with wrist spinners. When their form is good, when the ball comes out of their hands well, they take wickets. He has proved in the last two series by taking big wickets and giving breakthroughs at critical stages. So, he has that potential," said Jaffer.

"He wasn't given the chance earlier. Since Axar Patel isn't there, the management has given him a consistent run. He plays a match, gets dropped, returns, performs, and gets axed again. So, it's not easy for any player," added Jaffer.

The former India cricketer further backed Kuldeep to get opportunity in the upcoming series against Australia.

"But he has shown remarkable consistency and I won't be surprised if he does well in this series. I expect him to get a chance against Australia as well," he concluded.

