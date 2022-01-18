Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He really tested the boundaries': Brad Hogg lavishes huge praise on India's former skipper Kohli; 'well done Virat'
cricket

‘He really tested the boundaries’: Brad Hogg lavishes huge praise on India's former skipper Kohli; 'well done Virat'

Former Australia skipper Brad Hogg praised Virat Kohli's demeanor off the field and also praised India's former skipper's work at the leader on the field.
‘He really tested the boundaries’: Brad Hogg lavishes huge praise on India's former skipper Kohli; 'well done Virat'(GETTY IMAGES/HT COLLAGE)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 04:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has weighed in on Virat Kohli quitting Test captaincy by sharing some heartwarming words on his leadership skills and also spoke about what's next for the successor.

Hogg, while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, heaped rich praise on Kohli's off-field personality.

"Every time I've come across Virat Kohli, he's stopped, said good day and we've had a chat about worldly things, cricket, whatever, and then he's moved on. He gives everyone a bit of time even though he's one of the most occupied cricketers both on and off the field with the way that he's got to train, the commitments that he's got commercially as well as trying to get himself mentally right on the field, as well as his family," he stated.

Former left-arm spinner then went on to term Kohli the “ambassador of the game”.

"He's a true ambassador of the game, and for me he is going to be missed as India captain moving forward. Well done Virat Kohli, you've taken Indian cricket to new heights. The next captain, well, he's got a lot to live up to. He's got big shoes to fill," Hogg said.

Hogg, later in the video, also elaborated on Kohli's vision and how he worked to bring his aims to life.

"He's going to be sorely missed. But one thing I love is when he took over that captaincy, he had one thing on his mind and that was to take Indian cricket to new heights, and he did. He did it with discipline, passion, setting standards both physically and performance wise, and the way they conducted themselves both on and off the field, and he also put the team first. He put Indian cricket first above his own performances," Hogg stated.

He added: 

"The passion that he had, yes, he really tested the boundaries. Every now and then he overstepped those boundaries, but I'd rather him show his true colors than really be conservative and hold back. He really rubbed opposition teams up the wrong way when he needed to - he stuck that chest out, he wasn't willing to give up in any contest. He wanted to give it his all, and that is true leadership and the players followed. He set the standards."

 

