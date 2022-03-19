'He reminded me of 20 runs he conceded in T20 WC final': IND's 24-year-old star recalls unforgettable lesson from Stokes

Lessons are learned from experiences and they are passed on from on generation to the other. Ben Stokes, who is now one of the best all-rounders across formats in world cricket, had experienced a moment of failure back in 2016 during the T20 World Cup final against West Indies. Remember the g(n)ame? But learned from his mistake and it as valuable lesson to not just encourage himself, but also youngsters. And India's 24-year-old star "fondly" remembered how the lesson helped him during his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

Chetan Sakariya made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in the 2021 season against Punjab Kings. He recalled bowling well with the new ball, but conceded quite a few runs in his third over which included a no ball, leaving him disappointed.

"Well, your first season is full of lessons and memories. I remember a brief conversation with Ben Stokes in my debut game which really boosted my confidence. Playing against Punjab, I bowled a good over in the powerplay, which was also my first-ever over in the IPL. But I botched up in my third over in which I bowled both good as well as bad balls, including a no-ball. I overstepped at a time when the game was already slipping away from our hands and we couldn’t afford to leak extra runs," he said in an interview with cricket.com.

He then added that Stokes had walked up to him from long on to remind him how he was sent for four consecutive sixes in by Carlos Brathwaite in the 2016 T20 World Cup final. The England cricketer reminded him of that over to teach him that not all deliveries are meant to be good balls.

"That was when Ben stokes walked up to me from the long on which is where he usually fields. He told me that I had done no crime by bowling a no-ball and that every bowler oversteps once in a while. He also reminded me of the 20 runs he conceded in the last over of the T20 World Cup final to emphasize that not all deliveries necessarily have to be good ones. That is one conversation I fondly recall," he added.

While Stokes will not be playing IPL this year as he had opted out of the mega auction, Sakariya will be playing for Delhi Capitals.