e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘MS Dhoni very morose after Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’: Manager Arun Pandey

‘MS Dhoni very morose after Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’: Manager Arun Pandey

Arun Pandey, who is the business manager of MS Dhoni, said the former India captain is pretty morose after hearing the tragic incident of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing. Padey remembered Rajput’s intense dedication while he was training for the film and mentioned how his work ethic left Dhoni impressed.

cricket Updated: Jun 15, 2020 18:50 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput played MS Dhoni in the player’s biopic.
Sushant Singh Rajput played MS Dhoni in the player’s biopic. (AFP)
         

MS Dhoni’s business manager Arun Pandey has informed that the former India captain is gutted to have heard the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing. Rajput, who portrayed the role of Dhoni in his biopic, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on Sunday, sending shockwaves across the country.

“We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident,” Pandey told ABP Ananda.

Also Read | ‘Sushant Singh Rajput felt very lucky to be playing Dhoni’s character’

Dhoni’s biopic was Rajput’s biggest single hit of his career. The film emerged as the fifth-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2016 in India with an estimated earning of Rs 1.16 billion. Pandey remembered Rajput’s intense dedication while he was training for the film and mentioned how his work ethic left Dhoni impressed.

“Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life. Sushant used to practice under the watchful eyes of former cricketer Kiran More who taught him how to keep wickets, which was very essential to play the role of Mahi,” he said.

“I still remember that Sushant had a bad side strain during practice and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation and recovered within a week. Even Mahi was impressed to see his dedication to work.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
2 high commission officials missing in Pak to be released, India told after strong demarche
2 high commission officials missing in Pak to be released, India told after strong demarche
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in India, recoveries rise to 51%
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in India, recoveries rise to 51%
‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties
‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, colleagues pay tributes
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, colleagues pay tributes
‘MS Dhoni very morose having heard of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’
‘MS Dhoni very morose having heard of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’
NRI businessman charters flight to evacuate employees from UAE to Kerala
NRI businessman charters flight to evacuate employees from UAE to Kerala
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In