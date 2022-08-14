'He said, 'Bat like you’re eating prawns'. It was like cricket was his hobby': NZ great on Sehwag's epic batting advice

The Indian Premier League (IPL) did not just offer young and uncapped cricketers a chance to rub shoulders with international stars, but it brought cricket together as it gave international cricketers a chance to bond over those two months of riveting cricket action. And over the years of the tournament, many overseas starts have managed to create special bond with Indian cricketers and have had their fair share of fond memories. New Zealand great Ross Taylor certainly will not forget the 2012 season of IPL when he was traded to Delhi for US$1.3 million, as he revealed in his new autobiography, Ross Taylor: Black & White, written with Paul Thomas, where he revealed Virender Sehwag's epic batting advice during one of the matches.

After one of the matches for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), the team had headed to Sehwag's resturant. And while most members of the team indulged in watching Manchester City's game, the famous tie where Sergio Agüero had scored in stoppage time to hand his side a historic Premier League title win, Taylor enjoyed eating prawns.

The former New Zealand cricketer revealed that on the following day he looked to struggle in an IPL game while Sehwag was in complete ease, smashing the ball all around the park. It was then that the India legend walked up to Taylor and gave a hilarious batting advice which left the latter amazed.

"We had a memorable night at Sehwag’s restaurant. A lot of the guys liked their football so we were watching Manchester City play Queens Park Rangers on a big screen. It was the final round of the Premier League and Sergio Agüero scored in stoppage time to give City a 3–2 win and their first title for 44 years. The food was fantastic, particularly the prawns. I couldn’t stop eating them but didn’t realise Sehwag was aware that I was making a pig of myself," Taylor wrote in his book, an excerpt of which was published on Stuff.co.nz.

"We played the next day. Sehwag was smacking it to all parts, making it look easy. The overseas batters, me included, were struggling. I was feeling nervous because I was on big money and knew I had to deliver. The pressure was on when I went in to bat, but Sehwag was so relaxed: he glove-punched me and said, “Ross, just bat like you’re eating prawns.” It was like cricket was a hobby and he was just playing for fun. From then on, whenever our paths crossed, he would remind me about the prawns," he added.

Taylor played only one season for Delhi, scoring 256 runs in 16 innings with a fifty.

