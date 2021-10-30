‘He should be rested for crucial games’: Ex-India star wants Virat Kohli to make changes in India XI against New Zealand

Former India cricketer Dilip Doshi has opined that Team India's "mystery" spinner Varun Chakravarthy should be rested for the side's upcoming crucial games in the T20 World Cup following his uninspiring performance in the opening match.

The comments come after India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in their Super 12 encounter on October 24 in Dubai. While no bowler failed to create an impression, several experts have come down hard on Chakravarthy, who conceded 33 runs in his four-over spell.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda, Doshi, a former left-arm spinner, commented that even though Chakravarthy did well in the IPL, including finishing as the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021's UAE leg, he is still an untested bowler at the international level.

"International cricket is a lot different from the IPL. He did very well for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last two seasons but is still untested at international level. He should be rested for the crucial games. On the UAE pitches, especially in Sharjah, you need spinners who can entice the batters forward. Our spinners clearly failed to do this against Pakistan. They won so comfortably because the Indian spinners made them play off the backfoot and get away," remarked Doshi.

In addition, he stated that Virat Kohli-led India are missing the services of their most successful T20I bowler yet, Yuzvendra Chahal.

"I beg to differ with the selectors. Chahal has been a proven performer for India. Besides, a spinner’s success depends on how well he is able to draw the batters forward," said Doshi.

India will play New Zealand in their second match of the tournament. Both sides will head into the game on the back of a defeat against Pakistan. The Black Caps lost a nail-biting encounter on October 26 by 5 wickets in Sharjah.