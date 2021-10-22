'He should be worried': Scotland spinner issues warning to Kohli, says 'I've got quite a few plans for Virat' at T20 WC

Scotland are making the right noises at the T20 World Cup 2021, having qualified for the Super 12s with a hat-trick on wins over Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman. With the qualification, Scotland have been added to Group 2, which features India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan, and basking on the high of a super show by the team in the qualifiers, left-arm spinner Mark Watt has issued a warning to Virat Kohli, saying that he has some plans up his sleeve for the India captain.

Even though Watt took just three wickets in the Qualifiers, the spinner is targeting the prized scalp of Kohli. Eager to play with some of the best teams and players in the world, Kohli's wicket is next on Watt's agenda.

"I've got quite a few plans for Virat. I'm going to keep them hush-hush at the moment, but I think he should be worried. That's why you play the game: to play against the big stars. You want to challenge yourself against the best and they certainly are the best in the world. All the guys are just absolutely buzzing to showcase their skills against the whole world," Watt was quoted as saying by Mirror Sport.

Scotland began their T20 World Cup campaign by upsetting Bangladesh by six wickets, and went on to register wins over PNG and Oman by 17 runs and eight wickets respectively. Now that they have made it to the Round of 12, Watt feels the team is capable of causing a few more upsets along the way.

"I think we're going to make a few upsets. I don't see why not. We've done it before – we've beaten the best ODI team in the world, we've beaten Bangladesh here and I think teams won't take us lightly. They should be worried about Scotland, we're in a great run of form and we've got a lot of momentum going forward. I don't think we need to do anything else different; we've won three out of three," he added.