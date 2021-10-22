'Comparing Shaheen Afridi with Jasprit Bumrah is foolish': Mohammad Amir calls India pacer 'the best T20 bowler'

Former left-arm quick Mohammad Amir has hailed India pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the best T20 bowler in the world and feels that his comparison with Pakistan quick Shaheen Afridi isn't justified.

The Afridi vs Bumrah contest will be one of the key battles to watch out for when India take Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday in Dubai, but Amir reckons the 21-year-old quick has a long way to be before he can match India's pace spearhead Bumrah.

Also Read | 'They have a lot of match winners in their squad': Warne names 2 favourites to win T20 WC, predicts player of the series

"See, comparing Shaheen with Bumrah at this point would be foolish because Shaheen is young and he is learning. And Bumrah has been doing well for India since so long and currently, I think he is the best T20 bowler, especially in the death over," Amir said on the YouTube channel 'Uncut'.

"But Shaheen is Pakistan's best bowler at the moment, given the way he has been performing in the last year, year-and-a-half. So, this promises to be a good contest. Bumrah bowls brilliantly with the new ball and among youngsters, Shaheen is the best when the ball is new."

As far as the bowling attacks of both teams are concerned, Amir believes Pakistan have the edge over India in the fast-bowling department, but mentioned that India's spin tank is superior to their opposition.

Also Read | People say, 'he is the Inzamam-Ul-Haq of India': Shoaib Akhtar names batter whom 'Pakistan considers greater than Kohli'

"As far as fast bowling is concerned, Pakistan are better. Hasan Ali and Shaheen are doing well and Haris Rauf too. These are the best T20 bowlers in the death overs. From India's point of view, Bhuvi was struggling in the IPL, so Bumrah is the only one you can say is bowling well," added the former pacer.

"Shami too can bowl well but mostly with the new ball, I feel. I don't know about his death bowling much but Bumrah is a complete bowler. In the spin department, India have the edge. Ashwin, Jadeja and Chakravarthy did well in the IPL."