Cricket / 'He should have used his head, not that sort of bowler to be hit like that': Shahid Afridi lashes out at Shaheen Afridi
'He should have used his head, not that sort of bowler to be hit like that': Shahid Afridi lashes out at Shaheen Afridi

Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi criticized Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi for his poor 19th over against Australia, which led to the team losing the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal in Dubai.'
'He should have used his head, not that sort of bowler to be hit like that': Shahid Afridi lashes out at Shaheen Afridi(HT COLLAGE)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Pakistan cricket team were handed a heartbreaking five-wicket defeat by Australia in the second semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday and it was an unexpected event as the 'Men in Green' were unbeaten until the knockout. One of the main reasons behind their success was pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi but it was during his over in Dubai where the game was conceded. Reacting to the disappointing result, former cricketer Shahid Afridi expressed his thoughts.

While speaking during a show on Samaa TV channel, Shahid spoke in criticism of the pacer, who was hit for three consecutive sixes by Matthew Wade. Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid, who is known for his straightforward views, said he was not happy with the way Shaheen had bowled in the 19th over of the semifinal on Thursday night in Dubai.

ALSO READ| 'Does that make him a bad player?': Akram lashes out at Hasan Ali's critics, says 'one player' shouldn't be singled out

“I am not happy with Shaheen in one area. Okay so Hasan Ali dropped a catch but that does not mean you will bowl badly and get hit for three successive sixes,” Shahid Afridi said on Samaa TV channel.

“Shaheen has so much pace and he should have used it sensibly. Even if the catch was dropped. He should have used his head and tried to bowl outside off stump fast Yorkers with his pace. He is not that sort of bowler to be hit like that," the former Pakistan captain.

Afridi said he believed that the semifinal would be a big learning experience for Shaheen and he should benefit from it.

Shahid however praised Shaheen for his bowling throughout the tournament, especially with the new ball.

“I would say he was brilliant in the tournament and I have only seen either Wasim bhai (Akram) or perhaps Muhammad Amir bowl like this with the new ball,” he added.

“He is giving good performances. I hope he learns from this cricket experience and prepares himself for the future.”

