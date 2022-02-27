'He showed how well he could play': Rohit Sharma impressed with 'talented' Indian star after 2nd T20 heroics

Team India registered an emphatic 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Dharamsala to seal a series win on Saturday. Chasing a 184-run target, Shreyas Iyer (74*) produced yet another magnificent performance while Sanju Samson (39) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*) made significant contributions as the side reached the target with 17 balls to spare.

Samson had made a return to India's T20I XI in the previous game (in Lucknow) but didn't get to bat. Ravindra Jadeja was sent at number four with 18 balls to spare as India had finished their innings on 199/2. However, he was promoted to the fourth spot in the second match and Samson helped Shreyas in stabilising the Indian innings, following the early dismissals of captain Rohit Sharma (1) and Ishan Kishan (16) in the Powerplay.

Samson hit 22 runs off Lahiru Kumara's 13th over before being dismissed on the last ball of the same over, and Rohit lauded the youngster on his performance.

“We have a lot of talent in that batting unit, we will keep giving them the chances, it's up to them to make the most of it. I thought Sanju showed how well he could play with that knock, it's all about taking your opportunities. Lot of these guys are quite talented. They just need an opportunity to go out there and express themselves,” said Rohit.

"There are a lot of guys waiting in the wings as well but their time will come as well. We've got to look after the guys who have been in and around the team for a while.

“We understand all these guys possess a lot of talent. So it's just about giving the opportunity and the backing from our side.”

Samson scored a brisk 39 off 25 balls while adding 84 vital runs for the third wicket with Iyer, a partnership that not only steadied India's innings but also brought them right back into the contest. Samson struck three sixes and two fours during his entertaining stay in the middle.