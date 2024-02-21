'He trained Yashasvi Jaiswal till he fell on the ground...': India opener's father on coach Zubin Barucha's contribution

Leading 2-1 in their ongoing five-match series, India face England in the fourth Test from Friday onwards, in Ranchi. In the third Test, India had plenty of positives as they cruised to a 434-run victory. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century on the fourth day of the third test match.(AP)

Among India's many highlights in Rajkot, Yashasvi Jaiswal caught everyone's attention with a stunning double century in the second innings. This was also the 22-year-old's second double ton in as many matches.

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, Yashasvi Jaiswal's father spoke about his son's success and had a special mention. He hailed Rajasthan Royals Director of High Performance Zubin Bharucha. Jaiswal joined RR in the IPL 2020 auction.

"Along with Yashasvi, his coach Zubin Barucha has worked a lot. He used to go himself and personally train him. Barucha used to keep on grinding Yashasvi till he fell on the ground. It is because of him that Yashasvi has reached these heights," he said.

"The entire family is happy and is distributing sweets," he added.

Jaiswal's double ton in the previous Test included a record 12 sixes, three of which were smacked off consecutive balls off James Anderson.

Speaking after the match, Jaiswal said, "I’m just trying to make it big whenever I’m set. In Test cricket you never know, I try to make sure I play as long as I can when I’m set. It was pretty difficult, initially I was not getting runs so I had to play the session and play the bowler. Then when I got set I could score the runs. I had my plans about where I could play my shots and get runs. After some time, my back was not good. I didn’t want to go out but I had to go out because it was too much."

"When I came back I tried to give myself time and take it as deep as I can. I knew that if I was there I would take the game forward and be there till the end. (On taking it slow initially) I was feeling there was something in the wicket and the ball was very hard, I knew it was important for me to give the team a very good start, as we have seen it has a huge impact on the team.

"I feel like whenever I am set I need to make it big. As all my seniors have said, when you are set, make it big and make it count. The way Rohit (Sharma) bhai and Jaddu (Jadeja) bhai played in the first innings really inspired me. The way they played session by session was incredible, the way they put effort motivated all of us," he added.