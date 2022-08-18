'He used to bring me Punjabi dramas and Peshawari jutti': Harbhajan reveals ex-Pakistan captain's heartwarming gesture

Team India will reignite its rivalry with Pakistan when the sides take on each other in the men's Asia Cup 2022 on August 28. The encounters between both sides have been confined to continental (Asia Cup) and global (ICC) tournaments and the last time they met in T20 World Cup last year, Babar Azam's men had cruised to a 10-wicket win in Dubai. Incidentally, the Asia Cup game next week also takes place at the same venue.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash between both teams, Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the tournament, kickstarted a special series on their official YouTube channel where players from both the sides recall their memories of clashes between both sides. Earlier this week, Harbhajan Singh also touched upon a number of memories as he talked about his relationship with the Pakistan players.

In a video, Harbhajan says that he was friends with Pakistan's leading spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and that they used to talk about bowling.

“I was friends with Saqlain Mushtaq. I used to discuss cricket with him. After him, I met their whole team. I remember the 1999 Test against Pakistan in Delhi where Anil bhai took 10 wickets. I was also playing in that game. That was the only time when I felt relieved I didn't get a wicket. Because taking 10 wickets is a big deal. After he took 6-7 wickets, I was like, 'I hope I don't get a wicket. He should get all the wickets now',” Harbhajan recalled.

Further talking about his friendship with the Pakistan cricketers, Harbhajan also revealed that Shahid Afridi used to bring him special gifts.

“I had friends in the Pakistan team as well. They used to bring me Punjabi dramas and Peshwari jutti. Lala (Afridi) used to bring me those things,” said the former India off-spinner.

