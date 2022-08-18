'She is famous now. Got what she needed': Twitter goes crazy after Dhanashree removes 'Chahal' from surname on Instagram

Memes on India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma have taken the internet by storm after the YouTuber removed 'Chahal' from her surname on Instagram. The development took place after the spinner shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story, which read: "New Life Loading". Chahal and Dhanashree make for a pretty famous couple and have gained a huge fan following. Their funny and creative reels have made both Dhanashree and Chahal Instagram sensations.

But as is the case with Twitter, fans have their own opinions, the latest of which is that the two might have hit a rocky patch. Fans believe that things are not great between Dhanashree and Chahal, which led to a meme-fest on Twitter along with some rather interesting takes.

Here are a few reactions:

Dhanashree to Yuzi Chahal after using his money and fame : pic.twitter.com/GTV0oEWIfw — Luffy 👾👾 (@Luffy__D_pirate) August 18, 2022

No one knew Dhanashree before and she got married to Chahal, she was Chahal's wife to everyone and she is famous now she got what she needed. So suck it up 🤲 — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) August 18, 2022

However, there was a section that also dragged Shreyas Iyer in the middle. Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha had recently hosted Dhanashree and Iyer, a picture of which was shared by the Mumbai Indians batter on Instagram. He had also trolled the spinner then and wrote: "About last night. Sorry @yuzi_chahal23 we didn't miss you."

Shreyas Iyer IS NOT MURLI VIJAY !



People are really unnecessarily dragging him for no reason these days.



First short ball weakness ( which he has improved) and now into this unnecessary created Chahal issue — Kaygee18 (@Kaygee1803) August 17, 2022

Meanwhile, we saved the funniest reactions for the last, which also saw people drag more personalities into the topic of discussion.

This Chahal - Dhanashree gossip is just disgusting. Speculating divorce based on Insta stories ffs !



Modiji should really do something about the rising unemployment in this country. — Sanket (@sankulyaa) August 18, 2022

The rumours of a spat between the Chahal and Dhanashree comes a week after the social-media saga between Rishabh Pant and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. The duo, without revealing names, took potshots at each other after an interview by the actress went viral on the internet.

Rautela had revealed in the interview that a certain "Mr. RP" had waited in the lobby to meet her during an event in New Delhi. The meeting however did not take place as a tired Urvashi had dozed off after the event before realising that there were "16-17 missed calls".

