'Sorry Yuzi...': Suryakumar Yadav hilariously trolls Chahal with Instagram story featuring Dhanashree Verma

Despite cricket's taxing schedule, Indian players love to keep their fans entertained with their hilarious posts. Yuzvendra Chahal may be the one ruling the social media but for a change, it was Suryakumar Yadav who hilariously trolled the leg-spinner with an Instagram story. Suryakumar, who is quite active on social media, shared a picture featuring his wife Devisha, Chahal's better half Dhanashree Verma and batter Shreyas Iyer.

Suryakumar and Devisha hosted Dhanashree and Shreyas but the gathering didn't have Chahal, who then got a special message from his India teammate. Suryakumar wrote in his Instagram story, "About last night. Sorry @yuzi_chahal23 we din’t miss you."

Chahal was last seen in action in the ODI series in West Indies. He picked up seven wickets including a four-fer in the last ODI of the three-game assignment. The wily tweaker returned figures of four for 17 as India registered a crushing 119-run victory over the Caribbean side. Chahal has been rested for the Zimbabwe tour but he will return for the much-anticipated Asia Cup.

Suryakumar will also feature in the continental 20-over tournament. The Indian has put up terrific performances, getting to his career-best ranking of the second spot in ICC T20I men's player rankings. He has presented a strong case for himself for this year's World T20 as well.

"I really loved it because I have done it in the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well. I just backed myself and enjoyed it," he said after his attacking 76 in the third T20I against West Indies.

Apart from Suryakumar, the focus will be on Virat Kohli, who looks to rediscover his lost mojo through the six-team competition. He returns to the set-up following a brief break from international cricket. KL Rahul, who did not feature in the T20 series against West Indies due to Covid-19, will also return as the vice-captain of the team, while Shreyas Iyer remains on the standby list.

Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. The previous edition of the tournament was played in an ODI format, but the upcoming edition will have 20-over games.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top two teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

