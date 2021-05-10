'I did just that, Dhoni tried to hit, but got an inside edge': Avesh Khan reveals how Pant helped him get MSD’s wicket

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 witnessed the rise of uncapped pacer Avesh Khan. The right-arm quick had a terrific campaign for the Delhi Capitals before the tournament came to an abrupt halt. He was the leading wicket-taker of the side as he scaped 14 wickets with an economy of 7.7. The 24-year-old was also the second bowler on the Purple Cap list.

Avesh hogged the limelight right from the opening game against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. He found a spot in the playing XI in the absence of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje and proved his worth by removing MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis for ducks. He returned with the figures of 2/23.

In a recent interaction with the Indian Express, the bowler revealed how his captain, Rishabh Pant, assisted him from behind the wickets to dismiss MS Dhoni.

“Only a few overs were left, and Pant knew Dhoni would try to hit out. But he also knew that Dhoni was playing after a gap of four months, and it won’t be easy for him. Pant told me to bowl just short of a length. I did just that. Dhoni tried to hit, but got an inside edge and was bowled,” Avesh told Indian Express.

Avesh took the prized wicket of CSK skipper Avesh Khan with a back-of-a-length delivery outside the off-stump first ball. Dhoni tried to he tried to hit the ball towards the on-side but ended up getting an under-edge that rammed into his stumps.

The youngster further explained how captain Rishabh Pant used to help him with different signals before bowling to a particular batsman in the tournament.

“When I was about to start my bowling run-up, I used to look at Pant. At that moment, the batsman is watching only me, and not anyone else. So, if Pant wants me to bowl a yorker, we have a sign for that. If he wants me to bowl wide outside off, I knew from his sign,” Avesh concluded.

Avesh’s brilliance with the ball in the IPL 2021 paid him off as he was named in the standby list of players for India's tour of England. The Indian contingent will fly to the UK for the World Test Championship Final followed by a 5-match Test series for the hosts.