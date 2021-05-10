We are seeing this in selection: Former India all-rounder explains how Kohli's thinking ‘changed after Australia tour’

India's tour of Australia witnessed some valuable knocks by Indian bowlers in testing conditions, something rarely seen in the past. Be it Shardul Thakur's 67 and Washington Sundar's 62 in the first innings in the Gabba Test or the rearguard action involving R. Ashwin in the Sydney Test, the lower order stepped up to help out with instrumental batting duties. According to former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi, those performances may have changed Virat Kohli's mindset regarding bowlers than can bat.

While speaking to India News, Sodhi remarked that Kohli and the selectors, after the Australia tour, have started giving more weightage to bowlers who possess potent batting abilities.

“I feel Virat Kohli's thinking changed after the Australia tour. The theory that if your bowler can bat has proved effective. If we talk about Washington Sundar and Ashwin's batting in Australia, I think they were pivotal there. They changed the match there and we created history. So, somewhere or the other we are seeing in this selection that the selectors have given weightage to the bowlers who can bat and are all-rounders,” Sodhi told India News.

While speaking about India's upcoming tour of England, Sodhi said India's key spinners will prove to be potent on English wickets.

“The way Ashwin has come back if we talk about his bowling. The way Axar Patel has given splendid performances against England, they have been recognised for their good performances. They all can prove to be aces in the pack because we all know that how potent our spinners can be on the England wickets,” said Sodhi.

India, in the near future, will travel to England for a long tour. They will first play New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Following that, Team India will lock horns with Joe Root and Co. in a 5-match Test series, which is scheduled for August-September 2021.