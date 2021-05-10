‘India pacers are not going to let them breathe’: Shami says foreign teams are ‘confused’ over team India's preparations

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami believes that Team India’s bowling unit has become a tough nut to crack for the opposition teams in recent times. Ahead of flying to England for the World Test Championship finale and 5-match Test series against the hosts, the right-arm quick has stated that the opponents are confused over the type of wickets they should prepare for the current Indian cricket.

During a conversation with Cricbuzz, the 30-year-old said that the other teams have known India’s batting prowess but now, they worry about our bowling unit as well.

“I have always felt this way. Be it our spinners or our pacers, our unit is such that it confuses those foreign teams as to the kind of wicket they should prepare for us. If they give us a spinning track, they know that Indians are famous for their spinners, but today, even if they give us a seaming track, they are aware that Indian pacers are not going to let them breathe. The unit has created major headaches to oppositions.

“They know our batting might but now they are troubled by the bowlers too, unable to understand how they should manage our bowlers. 'Should we give a spinning track or seaming track, they are confused.' We accept that we have 3-4 quality spinners and 3-4 quality pacers, now you give us whatever you want to,” Shami told Cricbuzz.

Team India has lost only 1 out of 8 Test series they have played since October 2018. The duration also saw back-to-back series win against Australia in their own backyard. It was only in New Zealand that Captain Kohli’s men were beaten in a series. The team has got a chance to avenge the defeat in the final of the inaugural World Test championship which will be played in Southampton from June 18. The apex clash will be followed by a 5-match Test series against England.

If India manages to win the WTC final and then seal a Test series victory against hosts England, the team’s stature will amply magnify in world cricket. Fans and cricket experts are enthusiastically waiting to see India bowlers with the Dukes in their hand. It was in 2007 that India last won a Test series in England.