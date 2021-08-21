'He wasn't wrong': When Virat Kohli told Allan Donald 'India will become World's No. 1 Test team'

A thrilling win over England in the 2nd Test at Lord's has put India on the pedestal of Test cricket once again. The Virat Kohli-led side were in a precarious position on Day 5, gone six wickets down with a lead of 154 runs. Despite losing two quick wickets in the day, India's tailenders helped the visitors to set up a challenging target of 272 for England to chase.

Then, Indian bowlers did the hard work of bowling out the hosts within two sessions. England were bowled out for 120 losing the match by 151 runs.

This has been the story of Indian cricket for several years now. Even when things look difficult, somehow the Indian team finds a way to win - a similar moment was seen in Australia not so long ago.

Hence, India are one of the top teams in Test cricket at this point, currently placed at No. 2 in the ICC Rankings, only slipping below New Zealand after losing the WTC final in July.

Former South Africa pacer Allan Donald recalled that Kohli, in 2015, had told him that India will be the no. 1 Test team in the world.

"I remember Virat's words in 2015 when he said to me India will become world's No.1 Test team and he wasn't wrong," Donald said in a video on YouTube channel Cricket Life Stories.

"He knew where he was going. He said: 'I want this to be the fittest team, I want us to be the greatest team on the planet, knowing that we can play away from home, knowing we can beat anyone and that's going to take a very good bowling attack to do so.'"