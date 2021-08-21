Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He wasn't wrong': When Virat Kohli told Allan Donald 'India will become World's No. 1 Test team'
cricket

'He wasn't wrong': When Virat Kohli told Allan Donald 'India will become World's No. 1 Test team'

Hence, India are one of the top teams in Test cricket at this point, currently placed at No. 2 in the ICC Rankings, only slipping below New Zealand after losing the WTC final in July.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:29 PM IST
India's Virat Kohli celebrates winning the second test after Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of England's James Anderson Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs(Action Images via Reuters)

A thrilling win over England in the 2nd Test at Lord's has put India on the pedestal of Test cricket once again. The Virat Kohli-led side were in a precarious position on Day 5, gone six wickets down with a lead of 154 runs. Despite losing two quick wickets in the day, India's tailenders helped the visitors to set up a challenging target of 272 for England to chase.

Then, Indian bowlers did the hard work of bowling out the hosts within two sessions. England were bowled out for 120 losing the match by 151 runs.

Also read: 'Always felt in my career that Sachin Tendulkar had small weakness against off-spin': Muttiah Muralitharan

This has been the story of Indian cricket for several years now. Even when things look difficult, somehow the Indian team finds a way to win - a similar moment was seen in Australia not so long ago.

Hence, India are one of the top teams in Test cricket at this point, currently placed at No. 2 in the ICC Rankings, only slipping below New Zealand after losing the WTC final in July.

RELATED STORIES

Former South Africa pacer Allan Donald recalled that Kohli, in 2015, had told him that India will be the no. 1 Test team in the world.

"I remember Virat's words in 2015 when he said to me India will become world's No.1 Test team and he wasn't wrong," Donald said in a video on YouTube channel Cricket Life Stories.

"He knew where he was going. He said: 'I want this to be the fittest team, I want us to be the greatest team on the planet, knowing that we can play away from home, knowing we can beat anyone and that's going to take a very good bowling attack to do so.'"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli allan donald
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘His reflexes are getting slower with age’: Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan batsman

Ramiz Raja in contention to become new PCB chief: Report

Exclusive

The impact of bowlers in Tests, home and away

'That would make a difference': Gower names one rule IPL can adopt from Hundred
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP