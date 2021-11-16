'He will be a key player for next World Cup': Harbhajan names 2 India cricketers to watch out for in New Zealand T20Is

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed India to beat New Zealand 2-1 in the three-match T20I series starting Wednesday. Knocked out of the T20 World Cup after failing to make it to the semi-finals, India lost to New Zealand in their second match of the series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last time India and New Zealand played a bilateral T20Is series, the Men in Blue inflicted a clean sweep on the BlackCaps in early 2020, but this time around, it will prove to be a stiffer challenge.

"I wish Team India all the best and I hope they win. India winning the series 2-1 is what I am predicting," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

Also Read | Kane Williamson to skip New Zealand's T20I series against India, Tim Southee named captain for 1st match

New Zealand will be without Kane Williamson for the T20I series, while India are being led by Rohit Sharma who will embark upon his maiden stint as India's full-time captain after his appointment earlier this month. Having said that, the Indian team is filled with promising players, two of which Harbhajan has his eyes on in particular.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I want to see some of the new players in a different role. Like Ishan Kishan, I want to see him play regularly. He has a lot of potential. He will be a key player for the next T20 World Cup. He will have the responsibility of batting at No. 3 so I feel he should be given as many chances as possible," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

Also Read | 'Hardik, you deserve 6-7 crore now': Pandya recalls interaction with couple of cricketers in 2nd year of IPL

Besides Ishan, Harbhajan backed Suryakumar Yadav and praised his game. Although Suryakumar has been struggling for runs and game-time, a lot would be expected of the 31-year-old as India look to erase the scars of T20 World Cup and start fresh in their near year-long-journey towards the T20 World Cup in Australia starting next October.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Apart from him, Suryakumar Yadav is a player who can fit in any format. A player like him can bat at any position. I would want that role to be given to him because he is a player who can win you tournaments, not only matches. He has that 360-degree game. He is one of those guys I am really looking forward to performing," said Harbhajan.