'He will be disappointed': VVS Laxman explains why Kane Williamson dismissal was a 'big moment' in WTC Final

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was unable to register his half-century on Day 5 of the World Test Championship final against India as he was dismissed by pacer Ishant Sharma for 49. Williamson sliced a delivery from Ishant towards India captain Virat Kohli in the slips and he had to make a long way back.

After Williamson's dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Tim Southee as the Kiwis were bundled out for 249, with a lead of 32 runs. Speaking on Star Sports after New Zealand's innings, Laxman said that Williamson's dismissal was a big moment in the match.

At first, Laxman explained why Williamson was slower in the first session of play on Day 5 and how he was able to pick up the pace in the 2nd session.

"If you see the shots, it is all about the opportunities that presented to him. In the first session, barring the one ball on his leg, they did not give him any opportunity to give him a ball in an area where he loves to play. You will never see Kane Williamson play in lavish style. He loves to play ball square of the wicket on the offside, and on the stumps, he will use his wrists to great effect.

"After Lunch, there were a lot more balls that were straighter as far as line is concerned and he capitalised on that. He even hit a pull shot. That's what you expect from him. He's got the control and the determination to execute the plan, except when he got out. Because that's why he was so disappointed," Laxman said.

"Because when someone concentrates and plays for such a long period, and suddenly plays a loose shot, a false shot. He will be really disappointed," he added.

The host of the post-innings show on Star Sports further probed Laxman and asked if Williamson's dismissal for 49 could be one of the critical moments of the match.

"Yeah, straight away (this was a critical moment in context of the game). You are talking about saving 30-40 runs. The lead is 32 runs, it could be around 70-75 runs," Laxman said.

"You never know, Tim Southee can bat, Trent Boult can hang around. Williamson knowing he has to bat with no. 10 and no. 11, he could have played some shots. That was a very important wicket. He was the backbone of New Zealand batting. Great captaincy from Virat Kohli," he signed off.